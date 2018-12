Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference after an agreement-signing ceremony between Turkey and Venezuela at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said late on Monday he was on his way to Russia to meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Maduro wrote on his official Twitter page he was headed to an “important work meeting” with Putin.