MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The board of directors at Vimpelcom Russia has decided to terminate the duties of its chief executive Kjell Morten Johnsen from Jan. 9, 2018, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Vasyl Latsanych has been apointed Vimpelcom Russia’s new chief executive, effective from Jan. 10, 2018 to Dec 31, 2020, the company said. Vimpelcom is part of VEON Group. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)