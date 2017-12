MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s standards agency Rosstandart said on Friday it had been informed about the recall of 30,777 Volkswagen Polo cars sold in Russia in 2015-2017.

The vehicles were being recalled due to a defect which might prevent the engine starting, Rosstandart said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova and Andrew Osborn)