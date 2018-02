MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second biggest lender, has sold some of its shares in fast food chain Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc , VTB Senior Vice President Dmitry Pyanov said on Monday.

