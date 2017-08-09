FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's VTB makes 30.3 bln rouble Q2 profit, beats f'casts
August 9, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 5 days ago

Russia's VTB makes 30.3 bln rouble Q2 profit, beats f'casts

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia's second-largest bank VTB said on Wednesday it made 30.3 billion roubles ($505.60 million) of net profit in the second quarter, more than analysts had forecast.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted VTB would make 28.8 billion roubles in the second quarter, versus 14.8 billion roubles in the same period a year earlier.

VTB, which is under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, has seen its profits recover in recent quarters following a slump linked to Russia's economic crisis. ($1 = 59.9287 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

