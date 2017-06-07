FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 2 months ago

VTB Group provides financing for Turkish-German airline SunExpress

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russian lender VTB Group said its subsidiary VTB Bank Austria has agreed a 10-year euro-denominated financing deal with Turkish-German budget airline SunExpress for the purchase of three new Boeing aircraft.

It did not disclose the amount of financing.

The three planes were delivered to SunExpress between April 27 and May 22. The credit was guaranteed by Italian export credit agency Sace, VTB said in a statement on Wednesday.

SunExpress is operated by Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)

