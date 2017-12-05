FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Russia's RDIF says plans to invest in Yandex taxi business - Ifax
December 5, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Russia's RDIF says plans to invest in Yandex taxi business - Ifax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraphs 1 and 3 after Interfax clarifies RDIF plans to invest along with Alibaba in Russia, not in Alibaba)

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to invest in Yandex’s ride-sharing unit Yandex.Taxi and will partner with China’s Alibaba in investing in other internet projects in Russia, Interfax news agency quoted the state fund’s CEO as saying on Tuesday.

“We will announce in the nearest future investments in the Yandex.Taxi company,” Interfax quoted RDIF’s head Kirill Dmitriev as saying.

RDIF also plans to invest in “a number of our internet portals with the aim to (help them) expand abroad” as well as in the logistical infrastructure of the Internet in Russia together with Alibaba, Dmitriev was quoted as telling Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yandex, the “Google of Russia”, and Uber earlier agreed to combine their Russian ride-sharing businesses, with Yandex taking the bigger stake in the venture. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
