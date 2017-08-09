FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Yandex sets up e-commerce venture with Sberbank
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 9, 2017 / 7:51 AM / 2 months ago

Russia's Yandex sets up e-commerce venture with Sberbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Russian internet group Yandex is pictured at the company's office in Kiev, Ukraine May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest search engine Yandex said on Wednesday it would set up an e-commerce joint venture with Russia’s biggest bank Sberbank on the Yandex.Market platform.

Sberbank will invest 30 billion roubles ($500.87 million) into Yandex.Market, valuing it at 60 billion roubles, Yandex said in a statement.

The companies will own equal stakes in the venture while up to 10 percent of its shares will be allocated for an equity incentive programme for Yandex.Market management and employees.

Maxim Grishakov, CEO of Yandex.Market, said the partnership with Sberbank would help to develop payment solutions and allow it to introduce new features, such as consumer lending.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2017.

($1 = 59.8952 roubles)

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.