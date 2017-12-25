FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Yandex.Taxi buys food delivery service Foodfox
December 25, 2017 / 8:17 AM / a day ago

Russia's Yandex.Taxi buys food delivery service Foodfox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Yandex.Taxi, a subsidiary of Russian internet group Yandex, said on Monday it is buying Russian food delivery service Foodfox for an undisclosed amount.

Foodfox was created in 2016 and currently delivers from more than 2,000 Moscow restaurants.

Its co-founders will continue to manage and grow the service after Yandex.Taxi completes a merger with the Russian branch of Uber, including UberEATS.

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Polina Ivanova

