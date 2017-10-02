FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian firm appears to be offering internet connection to N.Korea -38 North
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 2, 2017 / 5:15 AM / 16 days ago

Russian firm appears to be offering internet connection to N.Korea -38 North

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russian telecommunications firm TransTeleCom appears to have begun providing a new internet connection to North Korea, supplementing an already existing link from China, 38 North reported on Sunday.

The new connection appeared in internet routing databases at 0908 UTC on Sunday, or around 1738 Pyongyang time, according to the report. bit.ly/2xJxifO

The U.S. Cyber Command has been carrying out denial of service attacks against hackers from North Korea which was due to end on Saturday, the Washington Post reported earlier. wapo.st/2yRbg8w

TransTeleCom could not be immediately reached to comment on the report.

The 38 North website is a project of the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). (Reporting by Philip George; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

