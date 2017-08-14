FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Rwanda to sell 5-year Treasury bond in August
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war
WORLD
Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
India at 70
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 5:22 AM / a day ago

Rwanda to sell 5-year Treasury bond in August

1 Min Read

KIGALI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Rwanda will sell a five-year Treasury bond worth 10 billion francs ($12.12 million) this month to fund infrastructure projects, the central bank said on its website.

Bids for the bond, whose coupon will be determined by the market, will be received from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23.

Rwanda has been issuing bonds as part of a plan to develop its tiny capital market and fund infrastructure projects.

The East African country wants to reduce its dependence on aid to finance its national budget. Currently, 17 percent of Rwanda's budget is financed by aid money.

The bank said the bond will be listed on the Rwandan stock market on Aug. 29 for secondary trade. ($1 = 824.9700 Rwandan francs) (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George Obulutsa and Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.