Leaders of Rwanda, Uganda sign pact in bid to end tension: Rwandan presidency

FILE PHOTO: Rwandan president Paul Kagame addresses delegates at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana/File Photo

KIGALI (Reuters) - The presidents of Rwanda and Uganda signed a pact on Wednesday in Angola’s capital aimed at ending a long-running rivalry that flared up into a dispute this year and forced them to closed their border, the Rwandan presidency said.

The signing was witnessed by the presidents of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Rwandan presidency said on Twitter.