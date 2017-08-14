RWE details forward power hedges of German plants

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - RWE has sold the bulk of its 2018, 2019 and 2020 power generation from nuclear and brown coal-fired plants in Germany, the utility's first half earnings report showed on Monday.

* Over 90 pct of production in both 2018 and 2019 was sold at 27 euros ($31.91) a megawatt hour (MWh), it said in slides prepared for a call with analysts.

* More than 70 percent of 2020 output was sold ahead at 28 euros.

* By comparison, wholesale market prices for German 2018 baseload power closed at 32.2 euros last Friday, according to Thomson Reuters data. The 2019 and 2020 contracts each closed at 29.6 euros.

* RWE rivals Uniper and E.ON last week also detailed selected hedging ratios and prices, which energy traders track to assess the size of future volumes tied up with counterparties and the value of forward production.

* Electricity output from RWE last year fetched 35 euros/MWh, and the output of the current year 2017 is 90 percent sold at 31 euros, RWE also said.($1 = 0.8460 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)