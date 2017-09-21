Ryanair offers pay rise to some pilots on top of bonus

DUBLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair will hand pilots at some of its largest bases a 10,000 euro annual pay rise on top of a 12,000 euro bonus offered this week to those who help the airline alleviate a pilot shortage, Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said on Thursday.

Pilots were offered the bonus in exchange for working an additional 10 days to plug a shortage that last week forced Ryanair to cancel more than 2,000 flights in September and October.

Pilots at London Stansted, Dublin, Frankfurt and Berlin have now been offered an additional 10,000 euros per year, O‘Leary told a news conference. Similar offers may be made at other airports, but that will depend on whether those bases have a surplus of pilots, he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Padraic Halpin and Jason Neely)