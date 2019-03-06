Ryanair eyes Airbus for Laudamotion, Boeing MAX 10 for main fleet

A Ryanair aircraft stands on the tarmac at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport during a strike of their pilots and cabin crew in Hahn, near Frankfurt, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ryanair is in early discussions with Airbus about a potential future order for some 100 A321 aircraft for its recently acquired subsidiary Laudamotion, but for now the company is focusing on leased older aircraft, Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said on Wednesday.

The Irish budget carrier is also interested in the latest Boeing narrow-body model - the 737 MAX 10 - for its all-Boeing main fleet “at the right price” but those conditions do not exist currently, O’Leary told Reuters in an interview.

Any future order of Airbus A321s for Austrian unit Laudamotion would most likely “not include fewer than 100 aircraft” including 50 firm orders and 50 options, O’Leary said on the sidelines of an airlines conference in Brussels.