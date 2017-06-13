FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair in talks with Boeing over new 737 model -sources
June 13, 2017 / 4:36 PM / 2 months ago

Ryanair in talks with Boeing over new 737 model -sources

1 Min Read

PARIS/DUBLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Irish budget carrier Ryanair is in talks with Boeing about placing an order for its proposed new 737 MAX 10 jetliner, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Boeing is expected to launch what would become the largest version of its 737 MAX medium-haul family at the opening of the Paris air show next week.

A Boeing spokesman for the region declined to comment.

A Ryanair spokesman said: "We do not comment upon rumour or speculation". (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Conor Humphries, editing by David Evans)

