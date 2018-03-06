FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 8:06 AM / 2 days ago

Ryanair to use "pretty much all" of Boeing 737 buying options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - Ryanair expects to exercise “pretty much all” of the options it has to buy Boeing’s 737 MAX 200 jets, chief executive Michael O’Leary said on Tuesday.

Ryanair has options to buy 100 of the planes, which it expects will lower its fuel consumption and offers a greater number of seats. The Ireland-based company was the launch customer for the 196-passenger jet in 2014.

“I expect we will exercise pretty much all of these options as they come due to exercise two years prior to delivery,” O’Leary told a news conference in Brussels. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Samantha Koester; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

