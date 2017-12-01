FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 1, 2017 / 4:05 PM / 2 days ago

Ryanair seeks aircraft slots at Berlin-Tegel airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ryanair said it had applied for slots to base nine aircraft at Berlin-Tegel airport to further cement its position in Germany’s capital and compete with rival easyJet, which took over parts of Air Berlin’s Tegel operations.

It said it saw easyJet’s “slot takeover” as questionable and expected the relevant authorities to confirm that Berlin was interested in competition in the interest of consumers and travellers.

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary has criticised as a “stitch-up” the way that Air Berlin was carved up, with Lufthansa buying the bulk of its operations and easyJet getting some business at Tegel. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

