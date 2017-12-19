FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ryanair eyes new bases in France, Scandinavia after union move
Sections
Featured
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
WORLD
Full Brexit in January 2021 as EU sets transition deadline
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Oil Exploration
Offshore oil searches back in fashion - just not in Asia
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
CRICKET
Broad not up to it, Cook has 'scars', says Australia's Johnson
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 19, 2017 / 3:53 PM / a day ago

Ryanair eyes new bases in France, Scandinavia after union move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair sees chances for new bases in France and Scandinavia thanks to its move to recognise unions, the Irish low-cost carrier’s Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary told Reuters on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Chief Executive Officer Michael O'Leary attends a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

“Clearly one of the upsides of engaging in union recognition from our point of view is that it opens up growth opportunities for us in France and Scandinavia, countries that were previously closed to us because we felt it was going to involve mandatory union recognition,” O‘Leary said.

He said Ryanair could base up to 50 planes in France and that the airline had been in touch with pilot unions in France and Denmark already.

“If anything it accentuates the Ryanair model,” he said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.