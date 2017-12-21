FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair urges German pilots not to strike, says flights will not be affected
December 21, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 5 days ago

Ryanair urges German pilots not to strike, says flights will not be affected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair on Thursday urged its German pilots not to take part in a four-hour strike called for Friday that would be the first such industrial action taken by the Irish carrier’s pilots.

German union VC called for the strike on Thursday and said that 16 flights would be affected. Ryanair said it planned to operate all its flights.

“We advise all customers in Germany to turn up as normal tomorrow, as we plan to operate all scheduled flights, and we will be doing our utmost to minimise any disruptions,” spokesman Robin Kiely said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)

