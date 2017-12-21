FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish strike threat recedes after Ryanair puts union pledge in writing -union
Sections
Featured
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Top News
India to become world's fifth largest economy in 2018
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
Editor's picks
Financial crisis leaves Rio ballerinas struggling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 21, 2017 / 12:56 PM / in 5 days

Irish strike threat recedes after Ryanair puts union pledge in writing -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Irish union representing Ryanair pilots on Thursday said the threat of industrial action had receded after the company confirmed in writing that it would recognise the union for collective bargaining purposes.

The IMPACT union called off planned strike action after Ryanair last week announced that it would recognise trade unions for the first time in its 32 year history, but it said it would reverse the decision unless written confirmation was supplied.

“IMPACT said the company’s confirmation that it recognised the union... and would conclude a comprehensive agreement, meant the danger of industrial action had receded for the present,” the union said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.