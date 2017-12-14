FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair says threatened industrial action may disrupt flights
December 14, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 2 days ago

Ryanair says threatened industrial action may disrupt flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ryanair said threatened industrial action by a minority of its pilots in five countries may lead to some flight disruptions next week and it will publish contingency plans to minimise the impact on Monday.

“Ryanair has been notified of threatened industrial action up to and including a 24-hour strike on Wednesday Dec. 20 next by a minority of our pilots in Ireland, Portugal, Germany, Italy and Spain. This may lead to some flight disruptions,” a spokesman for the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

“Ryanair will publish contingency plans to minimise these disruptions for our customers, on Monday Dec. 18 on our website. We apologise sincerely to our customers... Rest assured that we will do everything we can to minimise disruption for our customers.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Adrian Croft)

