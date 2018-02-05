FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 11:31 AM / 2 days ago

Ryanair says ticket price rises likely to lag oil by 12 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ryanair expects higher oil prices to push up short-haul air fares in Europe, but not until 2019, chief executive Michael O‘Leary said on Friday.

The global Brent crude benchmark briefly climbed above $70 a barrel in January for the first time in three years, up from about $50 for much of last year.

“I think the big challenge for airlines this year is that oil is up around $70 a barrel,” O‘Leary told a conference call with investors, adding that the upward pressure on pricing is more likely in 2019 than this year. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Goodman)

