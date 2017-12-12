FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some Irish-based Ryanair pilots to strike on Dec. 20 - union
December 12, 2017 / 2:07 PM / a day ago

Some Irish-based Ryanair pilots to strike on Dec. 20 - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Irish-based pilots employed directly by Ryanair and who are members of the IALPA pilots union served notice of a one-day strike on Tuesday in a dispute over the airline’s collective bargaining system, the umbrella IMPACT trade union said.

The pilots, whom IMPACT said were mostly captains, will withdraw their labour on Dec. 20 in a strike the union predicted will either disrupt flights or generate substantial costs to the airline. It warned of further strike days if agreement is not reached on the airline’s bargaining with staff.

In response to the vote in favour of action on Monday, Ryanair, which does not recognise trade unions, said the ballot represented less than 28 percent of its Dublin pilots and warned they would lose favourable rosters and remuneration benefits if the were “misled into industrial action.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens

