Ryanair struggles with widespread strike action

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair has been hit by strikes across Europe as it struggles in negotiations with some trade unions, forcing it to cancel flights and hurting some of its bookings.

Passengers queue at a Ryanair window in the departure hall during a strike by Ryanair workers of several European countries, at the airport in Valencia, Spain, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Cabin crews in Germany, Belgium, Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy, as well as pilots in Germany, staged a 24-hour walkout on Friday.

Ryanair operates from 86 bases in 37 countries and carried 130 million passengers last year, making it Europe’s largest single-brand by that measure.

Below are a list of the strikes that have taken place since union negotiations began.

Sept 28:

A staff walkout, mainly by cabin crew, grounds planes in six European countries and disrupts the plans of more than 40,000 passengers. Unions have warned that more strikes could follow.

Sept 12:

Pilots and cabin crew in Germany staged a full-day walkout early, forcing the cancellation of 150 out of a total 400 flights scheduled to fly in and out of the country.

Aug. 10:

Ryanair endured its worst one-day strike after a walk-out by pilots in five European countries - Germany, Ireland, Sweden, Netherlands and Belgium - disrupted the plans of an estimated 55,000 travellers at the height of the summer holiday season.

Aug. 3:

Irish pilots staged a fourth one-day strike, causing Ryanair to cancel 20 flights. The airline responded by announcing plans to cut its winter fleet there by 20 percent and putting over 300 employees on preliminary notice, a move it reversed later in August when it reached an agreement with the pilots’ union. [L5N1UU456]

July 25/ 26:

Cabin crew in Italy, Spain, Portugal and Belgium staged a two-day strike that forced Ryanair to cancel the flights of more than 50,000 customers, the biggest strike to hit the airline at the time.

July 12:

Around a quarter of Ryanair’s 350 pilots bases in its home country of Ireland went on strike for the first time in a push for better conditions. Irish pilots stage two further strikes on July 20 and 24, grounding 40 flights.

March 29:

Ryanair cancelled dozens of flights to and from airports in Portugal when cabin crew staged three one-day strikes on March 29, April 1 and April 4.

Feb. 10:

Three Italian unions representing mainly cabin and ground crew staged a four-hour strike because they were not included in contract negotiations with Ryanair.

Dec. 22:

Ryanair was unable to avert its first ever pilots strike on December 22 when pilots in Germany held a four-hour walkout but with little impact on flights.