DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair plans to cancel 150 flights on Friday due to a cabin crew strike rather than the 190 previously announced, the Irish airline said in a twitter post on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair aircraft are parked on the tarmac during a wider European strike at the airline to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective labour agreement, at Brussels South Charleroi Airport, Belgium August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Over 92 percent of the airline’s scheduled 2,400 flights will be unaffected by the industrial action in Spain, Belgium, Holland, Portugal, Italy and Germany as “the vast majority of our people will work as normal,” the airline said.