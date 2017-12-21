FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 2:41 PM / 5 days ago

Ryanair says agrees to new meeting with German union VC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair has agreed to meet with German pilot union VC on Jan. 5, a spokesman for the airline said on Thursday, hours after the union sent a memo to members telling them to keep their phones on for possible news on a strike.

The union said that Ryanair was refusing to deal with two pilots it had nominated.

When asked about the union’s complaint, a spokesman for Ryanair said the airline had written to the union “on a number of outstanding issues” and had agreed to a new meeting.

A spokesman for VC confirmed the contents of the memo but declined immediate comment on plans for a new meeting.

Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
