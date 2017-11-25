FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beijing city officials call for removal of kindergarten head -report
November 25, 2017 / 10:35 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Beijing city officials call for removal of kindergarten head -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Beijing city authorities have urged RYB Education Inc to remove the head of its kindergarten where police are investigating alleged abuse of children, state media Xinhua reported on Saturday.

The report cited a spokesperson for the Chaoyang district of the capital where the childcare facility is located.

The Chaoyang district has launched an investigation into all childcare facilities in its area, the report said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Shu Zhang; editing by Alexander Smith)

