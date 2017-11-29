RYB Education aware of complaints at other schools, shares marked lower

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - RYB Education Inc, whose kindergarten in Beijing is under investigation over allegations of child abuse, said on Wednesday it was aware of more complaints by parents at some of its other schools.

RYB’s comments came a day after Chinese police said they had detained a teacher suspected of using sewing needles to discipline children in the Beijing kindergarten, though they added that some other claims of child abuse were unfounded.

“RYB is deeply saddened to learn about the latest findings in the follow-up report,” the New York-listed company said in a statement following the police report.

Since then, there have been other reports online detailing similar allegations in Hebei, a province close to Beijing.

“The company also understands that there have been additional parent complaints regarding other RYB-branded kindergartens and will continue to cooperate fully with the police and other authorities in this matter,” RYB said.

The official Xinhua news agency said authorities in the Chaoyang district of Beijing had also formed an investigation team to look into whether there was any negligence by local education officials.

RYB’s shares, which lost nearly 40 percent on Friday before recovering some losses earlier this week, down 10.6 percent in pre-market trade. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; editing by Alexander Smith)