China police say some claims of child abuse at Beijing kindergarten unfounded
November 28, 2017 / 4:21 PM / a day ago

China police say some claims of child abuse at Beijing kindergarten unfounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chinese police said on Tuesday some claims of child abuse at a Beijing kindergarten run by New York-listed RYB Education were unfounded.

The allegations of child abuse have sparked outrage throughout China. RYB’s shares plunged 38.4 percent last Friday, though they have recovered some losses this week. By 1615 GMT, the shares were up around 16 percent.

Police in Beijing’s Chaoyang district said in a statement posted on their official Weibo microblog late on Tuesday that they had detained a teacher suspected of using needles to discipline children.

They added that claims by some parents that children had been fed unidentified tablets at the school and had been undressed by male doctors for medical checkups were fabricated. (Reporting by Adam Jourdam in Shanghai and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
