S Korea YNCC to shut naphtha cracker in Feb for 10 days

* South Korea’s YNCC will shut 580,000 tonnes per year (tpy) naphtha cracker for a 10-day maintenance starting end February, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* The petrochemical firm operates three naphtha crackers that produce a total of about 1.9 million tpy of ethylene, a building block for plastics.

* Demand for naphtha has been persistently strong for most of 2017 as crackers were running at high rates to cater to buying interest for petrochemicals. (Reporting by Jane Chung in SEOUL and Seng Li Peng in SINGAPORE; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)