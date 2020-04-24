Saab first-quarter profit tops forecast, 2020 outlook dropped over coronavirus uncertainty

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish defence company Saab reported higher-than-expected first-quarter operating earnings on Friday but said it couldn’t reconfirm its financial outlook for the year due to the uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus.

The maker of the Gripen fighter jet said operating income (EBIT) fell to 560 million Swedish crowns($55.60 million) from 591 million a year earlier, beating the 497 million mean forecast according to a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

($1 = 10.0711 Swedish crowns)