RPT-Vietnamese brewer Sabeco to conduct stake sale roadshows in Singapore, London

HANOI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Sabeco, Vietnam’s biggest beer firm, will hold roadshows in Singapore and London on the government’s plan to sell a stake, the country’s trade ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government owns 89.6 percent in Sabeco, formally known as the Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, and wants to fully divest from the company.

The Singapore roadshow will be held on Friday while the London one will be held on Nov. 27.

The trade ministry did not say how much the government would sell in the upcoming stake sale. It has previously stated that it aims to complete a sale in December. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)