Saudi's SABIC not affected by Khashoggi case: CEO

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals company, is not being affected by the fallout from the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, its chief executive said on Sunday.

SABIC trusted the Saudi Arabian government and justice will prevail in the investigation into Khashoggi’s death, Yousef al-Benyan told a news conference.

The killing of Khashoggi - a Washington Post columnist and a critic of Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - has sparked global outrage and a crisis for the world’s top oil exporter.