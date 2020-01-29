SABIC posts Q4 loss of $192 million on writedown at affiliate, lower selling prices

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, posted a fourth-quarter net loss, the first quarterly loss in over a decade, due to lower average selling prices and a writedown at an affiliate.

A man walks past the headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) in Riyadh October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

SABIC swung to the loss of 720 million riyals ($192 million), compared to a profit of 3.22 billion riyals during the same quarter a year earlier, the company said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

“Despite an uptick in Brent oil prices in the fourth quarter, the results were negatively impacted by a further decline in petrochemical prices driven by oversupply in the key products and slowing global growth coupled with seasonal impacts,” SABIC said.

Yousef Husseini, an analyst at EFG Hermes, said the last time SABIC suffered a quarterly loss was in the first quarter of 2009, and he predicted 2020 will be a tough year.

“In my view, first quarter 2020 is likely to be equally, if not more challenging than the fourth quarter from an operational perspective,” he said.

“I believe 2020 as a whole will be a tough year due to weak pricing and margins driven by excessive supply additions across the bulk of the chemicals produced in MENA (Middle East and North Africa).”

The quarterly loss was also due to a 2.8 billion riyals impairment provision at its affiliate Arabian Industrial Fibers Co (Ibn Rushd), SABIC said.

SABIC took 1.3 billion riyals in non-recurring charges, relating to its affiliate. The company said impairments resulted from its review of the carrying value of SABIC’s assets as part of its annual business plan.

Ibn Rushd’s complex in Yanbu, on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, produces aromatics, purified terephthalic acid (PTA) which is used in making polyester, and polyester staples.

EU antitrust regulators will decide by Feb. 27 whether to clear state energy firm Saudi Aramco’s $69.1 billion acquisition of SABIC, according to a European Commission filing.

($1 = 3.7511 riyals)