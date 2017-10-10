FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vietnam's Sacombank board seeks to switch listing to smaller exchange
October 10, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 7 days ago

Vietnam's Sacombank board seeks to switch listing to smaller exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Board members of Vietnam’s Sacombank are seeking shareholder approval to switch the bank’s listing to the Hanoi Stock Exchange from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, a bank resolution on Tuesday showed.

Sacombank, or Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank, is among Vietnam’s biggest private-listed banks. It would be delisted from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the country’s main bourse, if shareholders approve the resolution.

The bank, which has had a new chairman since June, did not give a reason or a time frame for the move. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)

