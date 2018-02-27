FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 27, 2018 / 5:17 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Safilo to book goodwill impairment of 190-200 mln euros in 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo said on Tuesday it would ask its board at a March 13 meeting to approve booking a goodwill impairment of between 190-200 million euros into last year’s accounts.

The move comes after Safilo said earlier this month it was replacing Chief Executive Luisa Delgado with Angelo Trocchia, a former Unilever executive.

Safilo warned in January its 2017 adjusted core profit would halve from a year earlier after fourth-quarter sales dropped more than expected as the loss of its Gucci licence continued to bite and an IT-related disruption hurt deliveries.

Safilo, the world’s second biggest eyewear manufacture behind domestic rival Luxottica, is suffering following Gucci-owner Kering’s decision to turn a 350 million euro licence accord into a four-year production deal as it set up its own spectacles business. (Reporting by Valentina Za. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.