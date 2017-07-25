FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South African Airways asked for 10 bln rand injection - Treasury
India still in bubble territory
India still in bubble territory
July 25, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 12 days ago

South African Airways asked for 10 bln rand injection - Treasury

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, July 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's troubled state-run airline South African Airways asked the Treasury for a 10 billion rand ($770 million) bail-out in March, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said in a written reply to parliamentary questions.

Gigaba did not say if the request for 10 billion rand would be granted. The minister said the request had been made in a one-year corporate plan submitted by the airline.

The airline was provided state funds in July to help it repay loans of about 2.3 billion rand to Standard Chartered . ($1 = 12.9843 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

