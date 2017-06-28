FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
South Africa car industry pledges to boost black-owned firms
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 28, 2017 / 2:50 PM / a month ago

South Africa car industry pledges to boost black-owned firms

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's vehicle manufacturers aim to increase the share of industry production by black-owned companies to 60 percent by 2035, from 38 percent now, an industry body said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as President Jacob Zuma and the ruling African National Congress calls for 'radical economic transformation' to redress inequality in business between black and white South Africans.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAMMSA) of South Africa said it was supportive of increasing black South African industry ownership but it wanted policy certainty.

NAMMSA said it wanted to double annual vehicle production to 1.4 million by 2035. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.