JOHANNESBURG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s new vehicle sales rose 7.2 percent year-on-year to 49,754 units in November, data from the trade and industry department showed on Friday.

Exports however fell 13.7 percent to 27,178 units compared with the same month a year earlier, the department said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)