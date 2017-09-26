China's BAIC sees first cars from South African plant early 2018

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chinese car-maker BAIC said on Tuesday it expects the first vehicles to roll off its new 11 billion rand ($826 million) South African assembly plant early next year, with most of the vehicles destined for export.

The plant, near the automotive export hub of Port Elizabeth, is the first new car plant in South Africa in four decades and is expected to build 50,000 vehicles a year by 2022, half its estimated peak output, officials said. ($1 = 13.3102 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)