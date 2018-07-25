Xi says BRICS should resolutely reject unilateralism

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said a global trade war should be rejected as it would leave no winner, calling on the BRICS nations to reject unilateralism in the wake of tariff threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

China's President Xi Jinping addresses a media conference with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, South Africa, July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

“We should be resolute in rejecting unilateralism,” said Xi at the opening ceremony of a summit in Johannesburg between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.