October 25, 2017 / 12:26 PM / in a day

TABLE-South Africa's macroeconomic forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    CAPE TOWN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are South Africa's macroeconomic
forecasts from the budget presented by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on
Wednesday.
    
 Fiscal Year                      2016/17  2017/18  2018/19   2019/20
                                                              
 Budget balance (% of GDP)        -3.3     -4.3     -3.9      -3.9
 Total net loan debt(Rbln)        2008.3   2294.2   2568.5    2863.6
 Total net loan debt(%of GDP)     45.6     49.1     51.7      53.9
                                                              
 Calendar Year                                                
 Final household consumption %    1.0      1.2      1.6       1.9
 Final government consumption     0.9      1.7      1.0       1.0
 Gross fixed capital formation    -0.6     0.5      3.0       3.5
                                                              
                                                              
 Calendar Year                                                
 Headline CPI (avg)               5.4      5.2      5.5       5.5
 C/account balance (% of GDP)     -2.3     -2.6     -2.9      -3.1
 Real GDP growth                  0.7      1.1      1.5       1.9
 GDP inflation                    5.1      5.0      5.3       5.5
 GDP at current prices (Rbln)     4601.8   4888.8   5222.3    5611.9
 Exports                          2.5      3.2      3.4       3.5
 Imports                          4.0      3.1      3.5       3.8
 
 (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)

