FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 22, 2018 / 1:19 PM / a day ago

South Africa budget a good step, says ratings agency S&P

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s budget measures to raise value added tax (VAT) rate and cut spending was a welcome step, rating agency S&P Global said on Thursday.

“It is good to see that the debt trajectory is getting back on track,” Ravi Bhatia a director in S&P’s sovereign analyst group told Reuters. “The decision to implement to increase VAT is good from a revenue standpoint good.”

“The question is around the implementation of consolidation and whether they can pull it off,” he added, also saying that the plans to cut spending were still focused on future years such as 2020 and 2021.

S&P currently rates South Africa’s foreign currency debt at BB with a stable outlook and its local currency debt at BB+ with a stable outlook. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Karin Strohecker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.