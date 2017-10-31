TABLE-South Africa records 3.5 bln rand budget deficit in September

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a budget deficit of nearly than 3.5 billion rand ($249 million) in September, the sixth month of the 2017/18 fiscal year, compared with a shortfall of about 4 billion rand in the year-ago period, treasury data showed. The table below shows revenue and expenditure for August, compared with the previous financial year. These are also expressed as a percentage of the 2016/17 budget target and the preliminary outcome for 2017/18. REVENUE September Year-to-date Pct of budget estimate/ Fiscal year R'bln R'bln Preliminary outcome 2017/18 102.654 542.446 43.7 2016/17 97.472 522.943 46.0 EXPENDITURE September Year-to-date Pct of budget estimate/ Fiscal year R'bln R'bln Preliminary outcome 2017/18 106.187 687.35 48.8 2016/17 101.406 644.817 49.4 ($1 = 14.0350 rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)