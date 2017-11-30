FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-South Africa records nearly 35 billion rand budget deficit in October
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Rohingya who alleged rape hopes pope can help find justice
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Rohingya who alleged rape hopes pope can help find justice
Global manufacturing buoyed as focus shifts to rate hikes
Global Economy
Global manufacturing buoyed as focus shifts to rate hikes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 30, 2017 / 12:43 PM / a day ago

TABLE-South Africa records nearly 35 billion rand budget deficit in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Africa recorded a
budget deficit of nearly 35 billion rand ($2.6 billion) in
October, the seventh month of the 2017/18 fiscal year, compared
with a shortfall of about 31 billion rand in the year-ago
period, treasury data showed.
    The table below shows revenue and expenditure for October, 
compared with the previous financial year. These are also
expressed as a percentage of the 2016/17 budget target and the
preliminary outcome for 2017/18.
    
 REVENUE       October   Year-to-date  Pct of budget estimate/
                                       
 Fiscal year   R'bln     R'bln         Preliminary outcome
                                       
 2017/18       74.20      616.647       49.6
                                       
 2016/17       71.963     594.906       52.3
                                       
 
 EXPENDITURE   October   Year-to-date  Pct of budget estimate/
                                       
 Fiscal year   R'bln      R'bln        Preliminary outcome
                                       
 2017/18       109.040    796.389       56.5
                                       
 2016/17       102.877    747.694       57.3
                                       
 ($1 = 13.6121 rand)

 (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.