FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 2, 2018 / 3:21 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

South Africa fines Chinese bank $6 mln under anti-money laundering act

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank has fined China Construction Bank (CCB) 75 million rand ($6 million) for non-compliance with the country’s financial intelligence act, it said on Friday.

“It should be noted that the administrative sanctions were not imposed because CCB was found to have facilitated transactions involving money laundering or the financing of terrorism but because of weaknesses in the bank’s control measures,” the central bank said in a statement.

The regulator said 20 million rand of the fine would be suspended pending the Chinese Construction Bank’s compliance with conditions imposed. ($1 = 12.0685 rand) (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.