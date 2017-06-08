FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
South Africa's central bank wary of cutting rates - Kahn
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 8, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 2 months ago

South Africa's central bank wary of cutting rates - Kahn

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's central bank is wary of cutting interest rates to support economic growth until it is convinced an improved inflation outlook can be sustained, monetary policy committee member Brian Kahn said on Thursday.

"We would not want to reduce rates and then be forced into a premature reversal of policy," Kahn said in a speech at an investor conference.

"We see price stability as the main contribution we can make to long term growth. The current stance of monetary policy is not tight and is not a constrain to growth."

Kahn said the central bank would likely cut its economic growth forecasts in July after data showed this week that South Africa had slipped into technical recession. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by TJ Strydom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.