FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
South Africa's central bank defends inflation targeting
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 7:44 AM / a month ago

South Africa's central bank defends inflation targeting

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, July 6 (Reuters) - Inflation targeting has its flaws but is "the least bad option" for South Africa as monetary policy should be used to create price stability, central bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo said on Thursday.

"Inflation targeting has its flaws but I think it's the least bad option for South Africa in the present environment given our economic circumstances," Naidoo told a public lecture.

South Africa's Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi said last week there was need to debate whether the central bank's inflation targeting range of 3 to 6 percent was still relevant now.

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.