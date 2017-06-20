FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Coastu union group welcomes watchdog central bank recommendations
June 20, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 2 months ago

S.Africa's Coastu union group welcomes watchdog central bank recommendations

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest labour federation Cosatu on Tuesday welcomed recommendations from an anti-graft watchdog that the central bank's mandate of maintaining currency and price stability be changed to promote economic growth.

"We have been calling for the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank for decades and we have long argued that the bank is not acting in the interests of the poor majority," Coastu, a key political ally of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), said in a statement. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)

